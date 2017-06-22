BuzzFeed’s NYC office may or may not be infested with bedbugs 

Well then. Bed bugs detected at BuzzFeed NYC HQ. Fumigation happening tomorrow, employees asked to WFH "out of abundance of caution"

— Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) June 22, 2017

Bedbugs, while a disturbingly common problem in New York, are still the stuff of urban nightmares. Hopefully the issue is exterminated swiftly. My thoughts will be with all BuzzFeed—or BugzFeed (I’m so sorry)—staff who may or may not be carrying the insects. Good luck, but please stay away from my apartment.