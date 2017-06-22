advertisement
BuzzFeed’s NYC office may or may not be infested with bedbugs 

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Well, this tweet from BuzzFeed’s media reporter isn’t disconcerting at all:

Bedbugs, while a disturbingly common problem in New York, are still the stuff of urban nightmares. Hopefully the issue is exterminated swiftly. My thoughts will be with all BuzzFeed—or BugzFeed (I’m so sorry)—staff who may or may not be carrying the insects. Good luck, but please stay away from my apartment. 

