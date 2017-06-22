Not even Rob Lowe can help KFC launch a chicken sandwich into space 

Extraterrestrials are going to have to wait a little longer to try KFC’s spicy chicken sandwich. Back in April the company made Rob Lowe dress up like Colonel Sanders to help announce KFC’s plan to launch a sandwich into space to prove it’s out of this world or some other marketing malarkey. They weren’t joking, though. KFC teamed up with World View to launch a high-altitude balloon/sandwich delivery system, which was supposed to reach the stars today, but has been delayed because of high wind conditions. “Due to weather, we won’t be launching the Zinger today,” KFC wrote on Facebook. “But technically mankind has waited all of eternity to launch a chicken sandwich into space, so a little longer probably won’t hurt. Updated launch date to come.”