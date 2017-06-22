Facebook gives Indian users more control over their profile pictures, citing safety concerns for women

Facebook is offering a new feature to its users in India aimed at curbing profile picture misuse. The new controls stops people from being able to download other people’s profile pictures, or tag themselves or other people in them. Additionally, Facebook says it’s going to try to prevent users from taking screenshots of profile pictures, when possible.
In a blog post, Facebook says many Indian women choose to not show their face on their profile picture because of potential misuse. These solutions, says the company, will help give them more control.
[Photo: Alejandro Photography]