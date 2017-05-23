Big Conference, Big Ideas

Anyone who’s ever organized and designed a conference knows how hard it can be to attract and engage attendees. And as the events space grows more crowded and more complex, the task is only getting harder. That’s why some of the world’s biggest companies seek a true hospitality partner to help them think outside the box–and the hotel ballroom. Take Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) popular conference, re:Invent . In 2016, AWS hosted around 32,000 attendees across five days at the Venetian Las Vegas and the resort’s adjoining conference facilities. As the five-year-old conference has grown by leaps and bounds, re:Invent has tapped the Venetian’s expertise, working hand in hand to achieve the sort of creativity and innovation that has established re:Invent as a model event.

“We’re experts at serving and entertaining people,” says Chandra Allison, senior vice president of sales for the Venetian and the Palazzo. “And we have a lot to work with–luxury hotels, retail, dining and entertainment, meeting and convention facilities–all in one place. We’re passionate about understanding our partners’ objectives, then utilizing our amenities to bring them to life in new and creative ways.”

According to Ariel Kelman, vice president of worldwide marketing at AWS, the conference uses the Venetian and the adjoining Palazzo as a “blank canvas,” creating shareable experiences that today’s attendees demand. “We really pride ourselves on making re:Invent not only a great learning environment and experience for attendees,” says Kelman, “but also a place to network, have fun, and collaborate with their peers.”

Here, Kelman discusses the most compelling conference trends and how AWS is using them to raise the bar on their own event.

Festivalization

“If you’re going to ask customers to give you days of their time, they can’t just be in one technical session after another,” says Kelman. Re:Invent breaks up the vast venue (the world’s second-largest hotel) through branded spaces such as the re:Invent Park, an outdoor area where attendees can relax between sessions. They watch speakers remotely, connect over a beer, listen to a live DJ, or play one of Amazon’s interactive activities, like Dead Computer Junkyard Mini Golf.

There’s even a nightlife area dubbed re:Play and a grub crawl that encourages attendees to mix, mingle, and eat their way through some of the Venetian’s dozens of restaurants and lounges, instead of corralling them into a single dining hall.

Mobile Innovation

Re:Invent has a dedicated mobile app, featuring a live map, push notifications, and instantaneous attendee reviews on speakers and workshops. “Things change, locations move, or we add new sessions,” says Kelman. “The app allows us to give people their schedule in real time and, if we know they’re interested in a particular topic, we can push a notification about a new session.”