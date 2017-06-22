advertisement
Twitter’s Periscope will now let you tip broadcasters using virtual currency

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company has added a feature to its Periscope app that allows users to purchase “Super Hearts” during live streams and then give them to that broadcaster, reports MacRumors. Viewers purchase the Super Hearts with Periscope’s “Periscope Coins” virtual currency. The Super Hearts can then be redeemed by broadcasters at the end of each month for cash. Read our story on Super Hearts here

