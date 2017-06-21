Richard Branson: If Trump won’t take climate change seriously, business leaders need to pick up the slack

After a Virgin Mobile event today, we caught up with Virgin founder Richard Branson . When we asked about our current U.S. administration’s decisions regarding climate change, Branson said it’s the job of the world’s business leaders to pick up the slack.

“I think business leaders need to step into the breach and make sure that America and the rest of the world is run on clean fuels,” he said. “I think by 2040, to by 2050. If you have a president that is not going to support that, then we’ve just got to work all the harder to make sure it comes about. Because every year, this blanket that is around the earth is getting thicker and thicker, and the world is heating up and heating up, and the damage it’s going to do to our grandchildren and great-grandchildren, it will be, as I’ve said before, too sad to imagine.”

“I think tons of money should go into the whole battery sector,” he added. “I think tons of money is going into the whole battery sector. We need those breakthroughs that mean that everything is powered at nighttime by batteries when the sun is turned off.”