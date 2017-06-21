Richard Branson says Virgin will continue to do things with Virgin America 

Today Virgin Mobile announced a new iPhone-only strategy for its prepaid service. People who sign up get six months of unlimited service for $1, or 12 months if they sign up before July 31. And they get discounts and perks with a number of Virgin brands, including Virgin America, which is technically no longer part of the Virgin empire .

“Virgin America is still Virgin-branded, and I think, while it is, we’ll be doing lots of things together and helping each other,” Virgin founder Richard Branson told Fast Company. Branson was notoriously unhappy about the airline’s merger with Alaska. “We’ll decide in a few years’ time, if they change the brand, whether that continues, but right now, it’s great to work together.”