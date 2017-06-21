Miss Travis yet? Watch him explain how Uber works in this video throwback from 2012

Okay, we know it’s been less than a day since Travis Kalanick stepped down as the CEO of Uber, but we’re feeling nostalgic—not necessarily for Kalanick himself, but for the days when the concept of hailing a car with your smartphone seemed, well, downright magical. Five years ago, Kalanick took Fast Company on a ride through the streets of San Francisco to show us how the magic worked. At the time, his “mobile car-service app” was only available in nine cities and still considered a luxury item. (It cost about 50% more than a traditional car service.) The video is a warm reminder of Uber’s carefree days, before the lawsuits, regulatory battles, labor fights, privacy violations, sexism scandals, and bawdy Vegas parties made it all feel a little less carefree. Check out the video below.