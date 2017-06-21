Snap Map lets you stalk your friends on Snapchat

Snapchat has a new feature meant to encourage people to meet up IRL. Snap Map is a way the app’s users can share their physical location with each other. The interface is a big map that shows users’ avatars wherever they are. If you tap on someone, their story comes up so you can see what exactly they are doing in that location. Users can choose with whom they want to share their location—be it all friends, some friends, or no one.
Snap says the feature can also be used for discovery. For instance, the map will show heated areas when certain locations are seeing an influx of story uploads. Just be sure you know whether or not your location sharing is on! You can read more about it from Snap’s blog post.