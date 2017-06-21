Snap Map lets you stalk your friends on Snapchat

Snapchat has a new feature meant to encourage people to meet up IRL. Snap Map is a way the app’s users can share their physical location with each other. The interface is a big map that shows users’ avatars wherever they are. If you tap on someone, their story comes up so you can see what exactly they are doing in that location. Users can choose with whom they want to share their location—be it all friends, some friends, or no one.