Maybe It’s Time To Treat Facebook Like A Public Utility

Here’s a thought experiment: What would happen if every few weeks an anchor on Bloomberg TV or Cheddar pulled out a gun and shot and killed someone live on air? Those companies would shut down the program as fast as you can say “over-the-top television service.” And if such acts of violence happened that often on your local TV news broadcast, that station would probably be taken off the air and face hefty fines.

Such questions inevitably arise every time a horrific act of violence is streamed on Facebook Live or uploaded and shared in a post shared on the platform. In just the last week and a half, the social network made headlines when a disturbed man in Thailand streamed on Facebook Live the murder of his young daughter in front of his wife, and when Steve Stephens filmed his murder of an elderly man in Cleveland and uploaded the video to Facebook. In both cases, it took time to remove the horrific videos—only after 24 hours for the Cleveland video and after a Thai government official and the BBC alerted Facebook for the infanticide video. And those are just the offending videos that we know about. Who knows what other content is being uploaded as we speak?

Facebook admits this is a problem, and says it’s doing everything it can via artificial intelligence and human moderators to filter out such content. Yet it keeps happening, and with 1.8 billion monthly users and a strong focus on video, it’s bound to become a perennial problem for the company.

That’s because Facebook–and other social media giants like Twitter and YouTube–treat their content somewhat duplicitously. On the one hand, these juggernauts rake in billions of ad dollars against the content people upload. At the same time, Facebook doesn’t consider itself responsible for this material and argues that it’s just a platform for the distribution of content by its users. (This is why the Thai government, in a recent example, is unable to sue Facebook.) Were Facebook legally deemed a publisher and not a platform, it would have to dramatically rethink how it approaches uploaded content.

But given that Facebook makes advertising revenue off of all the content published on it, why shouldn’t we begin treating Facebook more like a publisher? Or, if you want to get even crazier, why not look at Facebook videos as something akin to broadcast TV, thus under the regulation of the FCC? This government agency has guidelines about what can and cannot be broadcast—and it’s clear that murders and acts of torture wouldn’t make the cut (at least not outside of a news-gathering capacity).

This, of course, is a farfetched idea. It’s highly unlikely–especially in our current anti-regulatory political climate–that any lawmaker would seriously consider classifying Facebook as a broadcaster, to say nothing of rewriting digital content laws. In fact, the Trump administration is already targeting net neutrality rules, arguing that high-speed internet service should no longer be treated like a public utility.