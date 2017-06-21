The next time you panic at the sight of emails piling up unread, consider that it may be due to your distaste of phone calls.

Of the 1,000 Americans surveyed by Fundera, more than half said they prefer email, even though an often overflowing inbox has been proven to hinder productivity. Other methods of communicating paled in comparison. For instance, face-to-face conversations came in a distant second, preferred by only 15.8% of respondents, while phone calls came in at the bottom across 17 different industries. Even telecom workers don’t want to talk on the phone: 70% would prefer to use instant messages or email.