Looking for Talent? Take the A Train

If talent is the currency of the new economy and technology skills the proxy for economic development, why not connect the dots? So argues Michael Margolis, cofounder and director of CitySkills.org, a national support organization for nonprofits that provide Web-related job training. According to Margolis and his colleagues, there is a pool of talent available — in overlooked urban areas, where underemployment persists despite the booming economy. But you won’t hear the phrase “social responsibility” escape from Margolis’s lips. His argument is purely economic.

“Community organizations that offer meaningful job training are in the business of creating talent,” says Margolis, 23. And great talent is certainly easy to sell these days: In the past year, the seven organizations that are part of the CitySkills Digital Workforce Alliance have placed more than 400 graduates in career-track, entry-level Web-development jobs with starting salaries that are between $25,000 and $35,000 — typical for many such positions.

Forget about dead-end data-entry courses: In an economy that’s driven by innovation, the alliance knows that it must arm its grads with skills that advance careers, such as database development and HTML. To that end, CitySkills — an offshoot of CitySoft Inc., the Boston-based Web-development company that hires largely from urban neighborhoods — customizes its training programs to fit the needs of local employers.

At Homeboyz Interactive, a faith-based training-and-placement group in Milwaukee, the curriculum includes classes in JavaScript, Photoshop, and other Web-development tools. The innovative eight-month program also includes three months of paid contract work with local employers.

Besides creating a vital earned-income revenue stream for Homeboyz (last year, 70% of the organization’s $425,000 operating budget came from such income), the program’s design enables students to develop a portfolio of work that they can take with them to future job interviews.

“The great thing about the Internet is that what matters isn’t who you are but whether you can do the work,” says Father Jim Holub, 39, director of Homeboyz. Such sentiments are all part of CitySkills’s subtly subversive manifesto, one that is rooted in the notion that community investment is a “best practice” that corporations can’t afford to ignore. Wisely, the CitySkills mantra appeals directly to today’s fast-changing, competitive environment: Results are what matter. Of the 124 people (average age: 19) who have gone through the Homeboyz program since 1996, for example, all but two have graduated to full-time Web-development jobs, and only five have left their initial employers.

For David May, 41, vice president of the user-experience group at Xpedior Inc., a Chicago-based e-business firm, it is Homeboyz’s ability to turn out grads with hands-on experience and the savvy to learn on the fly that sets it apart from its competitors.