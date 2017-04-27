HAIM Returns with a Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed Video That’ll Get You Pumped

WHO: Director Paul Thomas Anderson.

WHY WE CARE: HAIM didn’t exactly pull a disappearing act after releasing their debut album nearly four years ago. They toured and took a lot of Instagrams with Taylor Swift, and released the occasional life-giving remix. In terms of a new album or even the promise of a release date, though, HAIM has been nowhere to be seen. Until now. Following the addition of some mysterious billboards in LA earlier this month, the Haim sisters have returned this morning with a brand new song and a video by GOAT-contender filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. The last time Anderson went behind the camera for a music video, he emerged with Radiohead’s hidden message-laden visual puzzle, “Daydreaming.” For HAIM’s slow-burning “Right Now,” he goes simpler but equally alluring, with a video that follows the band as they record the song live in studio, seemingly in one take. By the time two of the three HAIM-ers are banging drums in unison in the final minute of the song, viewers may notice a sudden increase in feeling pumped about life. “And that’s how you fucking do it,” notes one of the sisters as the video concludes. We couldn’t agree more.