How To Find Friends When You Move For Your Job

So, you took that great job in a new city , or you moved to a new place for a change or a partner’s career opportunity. However you landed in this unfamiliar place, you’re a stranger in a strange land—and craving new friendships.

As an adult, it can be tough to find a new friend group. “It’s fairly easy, in a new place, to make acquaintances—to just start recognizing people and saying, ‘Hello.’ It’s a lot more difficult to make deep friendships, like the kind where you can ask someone to watch your cat when you go out of town, or you have someone to call up and just say, ‘Hey, let’s go do something this weekend,’” says Melody Warnick, author of This Is Where You Belong: The Art and Science of Loving the Place You Live.

Doing so takes a bit of creativity, plus courage to put yourself out there. Oh, and one other thing: “When you’re moving into a new community and trying to find your tribe, let your freak flag fly a little bit,” she says. It’s easier to find real friends when you’re sharing what you’re passionate about and not trying to fit in for the sake of making friends. Relationships built on false impressions aren’t the ones that are going to stick, anyway. And here are some ways you can find likely prospects.

Start At Work

If you’ve moved to a new place for your job, your company’s HR department might have some tips and resources to help you get acclimated and start meeting people. And your coworkers might be good prospects to introduce you locally, says Jonathan R. Bennett, cofounder of The Popular Man, which teaches men and women to be more successful in social situations and at work. If they’re not forthcoming, take the initiative, he says.

“Too often, people sit back and wait for someone else to do the work, and that’s why I believe a lot of adults of all ages are lacking in friends,” he says. Your coworkers are an immediate source of contacts who know the area and other people. Dive in!

Seek Out “Blind Dates”

When Elaine Appleton Grant, creator of One More Shot, a podcast about people who are making great ideas a reality, moved from rural New Hampshire to Denver, she reached out to her contacts and asked them to “set her up” with people they knew in the area. She wasn’t looking for romantic relationships, she was looking for friends. A mutual friend introduced Grant to another woman who lived in Denver, and the two met for coffee.

“It really was like having a blind date for a friend. Because she was this good professional friend, and they were good friends, I think that [our mutual friend] really had a sense that we would hit it off,” Grant says.

Revisit The Familiar

If you had communities in your former home, look for them in your new city, too. If you practice a religion, seek out your local house of worship and introduce yourself to the staff and clergy. If you belonged to a hiking or cycling club, look for similar groups in your new city. These types of groups give you an immediate common interest and a roster of activities for your social calendar, Warnick says. Search social media, especially Facebook, to find specialty groups and interest areas. Look for opportunities on Meetup.com or Nextdoor.