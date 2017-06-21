Travis Kalanick’s Uber exit is another nail in the coffin for toxic masculinity in company culture

Is it too early to say I told you so? Last week I penned an article declaring the departure of Uber SVP Emil Michael and board member David Bonderman a turning point in tolerance for sexism in the workplace. Now, Travis Kalanick, the Uber CEO who fiercely championed an aggressive workplace culture, has stepped down. His acquiescence to pressure from Uber’s board is yet another sign that toxic workplace culture is on its way out. This isn’t just because ethics are triumphing. It’s because the attitude of winning at all costs has become too expensive. It led to a loss of customers, corporate talent, drivers, and money. And though it earned Uber scale and an eye-popping valuation, it also attracted a lawsuit from Alphabet as well as government investigations. Since this drama first began to dominate headlines, Uber has put forward board member Arianna Huffington as the temporary face of Uber 2.0. What will be interesting is, after all the behind-the-scenes jostling is done, the new face of Uber is an accomplished woman rather than a bullying dude.