Travis Kalanick’s Uber exit is another nail in the coffin for toxic masculinity in company culture

Is it too early to say I told you so? Last week I penned an article declaring the departure of Uber SVP Emil Michael and board member David Bonderman a turning point in tolerance for sexism in the workplace. Now, Travis Kalanick, the Uber CEO who fiercely championed an aggressive workplace culture, has stepped down. His acquiescence to pressure from Uber’s board is yet another sign that toxic workplace culture is on its way out. This isn’t just because ethics are triumphing. It’s because the attitude of winning at all costs has become too expensive. It led to a loss of customers, corporate talent, drivers, and money. And though it earned Uber scale and an eye-popping valuation, it also attracted a lawsuit from Alphabet as well as government investigations. Since this drama first began to dominate headlines, Uber has put forward board member Arianna Huffington as the temporary face of Uber 2.0. What will be interesting is, after all the behind-the-scenes jostling is done, the new face of Uber is an accomplished woman rather than a bullying dude.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens