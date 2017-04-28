Now That It Knows Who’s Talking, Google Home Might Reach Its Potential

While Home has been an effective showcase for Google’s voice recognition skills and its deep understanding (or occasional misunderstanding) of the web, it’s also been strangely disconnected from Google services. In lieu of deep ties to services like Gmail, Calendar, Keep, Allo, and Duo, the $130 speaker was little more than an Amazon Echo imitator.

That’s why support for multiple accounts and the ability to distinguish between speakers, which arrived last week, is a big deal. Now Google Home can make sure it’s talking to the right person before it grants access to personal information, making it more practical for families and roommates. Down the road, this should allow the speaker to tie into a greater range of Google services.

At the same time, that personalization will help fulfill Google’s underlying business goal of serving up targeted ads. Just as the Echo is, on some level, a path to to shopping more on Amazon, Home’s personalized interactions will allow Google to advertise more effectively.

To Each Their Own Assistant

The way Google Home handles personalization is pretty clever. Each account requires a separate iOS or Android device, each with a unique login for the Google Home companion app. If all you have is a single smartphone, there’s no way to add or manage multiple accounts.

While this approach may sound restrictive, it allows for maximum personalization with minimal effort. Once users have trained Google’s neural network to recognize their voices—a breezy process that involves saying “Okay Google” and “Hey Google” into the smartphone app twice apiece—Google Home can immediately offer individual calendar agendas, Google Play Music playlists, shopping lists, and photos (which can be beamed to a nearby Chromecast).

Users can also dive into the Google Home app to customize further. Each user, for instance, can choose different preferred news sources for a daily briefing, select from multiple work locations for commute information, and connect to third-party services using their own individual accounts. After connecting with Todoist, for instance, Google Home offered access to separate task lists based on who was talking.