These are the highest-rated CEOs in America

You’ve probably never heard of Benno Dorer, but the company he leads is a household name. The CEO of the Clorox Company, Dorer has been named the highest-rated chief executive in America with a 99% approval rating, according to Glassdoor’s annual survey .

Coming in a close second is World Wide Technology’s Jim Kavanaugh. Boston Scientific’s Michael F. Mahoney cinched the No. 3 spot followed by Craig Thompson of Memorial Sloan Kettering and Martin Rankin of Fast Enterprises.

This year there are fewer tech CEOs on the list. Many of those who held on saw their rankings drop out of the top 10 like Salesforce‘s Mark Benioff, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Google’s Sundar Pichai. However, the number of female CEOs making the grade is encouraging. There were eight this year as compared to none in 2015.