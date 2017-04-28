How Working Women And Families Have Fared After 100 Days Of Trump

President Donald Trump is approaching the milestone of his first 100 days in office. These past four months have been heaped with policy making and its attendant controversy. On Tuesday, for example, the Washington Post reported that the White House was changing course on a child care policy Trump announced on the campaign trail , in response to criticism that his plan was only a boon to families who could already afford costly care. Some of those critics were in the audience of the Women20 Summit when Trump’s daughter Ivanka made a panel appearance in her capacity as adviser to the president. Some attendees booed and hissed when she claimed her father was a tremendous supporter of families and empowering women, but she offered no federal policies to back it up.

So what does the administration have to show for its first 100 days in service to women and families across the U.S.?

Wage Gap

Earlier this month, Equal Pay Day reminded us that the wage gap still exists, and even though closing it could add trillions to the U.S. economy, it’s going to take at least 42 years to get there. Or more, depending on whether or not the White House enacts legislation.

In an executive order signed on March 27, Trump revoked the 2014 Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order. It was originally put in place by former president Barack Obama and mandated that companies with federal contracts provide employees with basic information about their pay, including hours worked, overtime earnings, and any pay deductions. This is of particular importance to women who are more likely to work in hourly jobs.

Obama had also put forth a proposal that any company with more than 100 employees had to report their staff’s pay broken down by race, gender, and ethnicity to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Salary transparency is a strategy that some companies have used to try to eliminate the gender wage gap. The reporting date has been moved from September 2017 to March 2018. However, with the appointment of EEOC commissioner Victoria A. Lipnic as acting chair, the reporting may never come to pass, as she’s voted against the EEO-1 pay data, as have other Trump appointees.

Paid Leave

As a candidate, Trump proposed six weeks of paid leave for birth mothers whose employers didn’t offer a benefit. Since then, he told a joint session of Congress that he wanted new parents to have access to paid family leave, but hasn’t offered a proposal. Instead, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) introduced the Family Act to Congress that proposes that a nationwide insurance program be created to offer up to 12 weeks of leave for family and medical purposes with partial pay to workers of any gender.

Child Care

We’ve reported on how both Trump’s family leave and child care proposals were fundamentally flawed. He is now proposing to expand the existing Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC) rather than allowing families to deduct the average cost of child care from their income taxes. As Tracy Sturdivant, cofounder and co-executive director of the advocacy group Make It Work, points out, this is still not enough for middle- and low-income families. “For the typical working family, child care costs $10,000 to $20,000 a year, which can amount to nearly 30% of a family’s income in the United States,” she told Fast Company in a statement. “Most families have to pay their child care provider weekly or monthly, meaning they cannot wait to be reimbursed for costs they must pay up front,” Sturdivant added.

She also noted that the previewed plan includes tax exemptions in the form of savings accounts. “Families who are struggling to simply pay their rent and health care costs won’t be able to put thousands of dollars into savings accounts to cover child care expenses,” she said. “This is in part because low-income families generally have less than two weeks’ income in their savings and checking accounts, and most families don’t have a lot of cash on hand.”