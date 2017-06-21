advertisement
Watch Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, and other tech execs give Trump advice on how to modernize government

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

On Monday President Trump met with his American Technology Council for the first time to discuss ways to “transform and modernize” the government’s use of IT services. The council includes Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, among others. You can read some of the advice the tech execs gave Trump here, or now you can watch much of the meeting thanks to this 20-minute video the White House has released.

