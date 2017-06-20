Tesla’s autopilot chief, Chris Lattner, exits the company

Just six months ago, Tesla hired the creator of Apple ‘s Swift programming language, Chris Lattner, to lead the carmaker’s autopilot software program. Now Lattner is leaving the company.

Turns out that Tesla isn’t a good fit for me after all. I’m interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader!

— Chris Lattner (@clattner_llvm) June 21, 2017

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that Tesla hired a new director of autopilot and AI, Andrej Karpathy. He was previously a deep learning computer vision research scientist at the nonprofit OpenAI research organization, which Elon Musk helped found.