advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tesla’s autopilot chief, Chris Lattner, exits the company

By Noah Robischon1 minute Read

Just six months ago, Tesla hired the creator of Apple‘s Swift programming language, Chris Lattner, to lead the carmaker’s autopilot software program. Now Lattner is leaving the company. 

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that Tesla hired a new director of autopilot and AI, Andrej Karpathy. He was previously a deep learning computer vision research scientist at the nonprofit OpenAI research organization, which Elon Musk helped found. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life