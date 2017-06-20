Scandal-ridden Uber finally adds tipping for drivers

It took a little nudging, but Uber is ready to make nice with drivers. On Monday the company announced 180 days of improvements and started it off by adding tipping for drivers in Seattle, Minneapolis, and Houston. Uber will roll out tipping to all cities by the end of July. It will also give drivers fees for rides that have canceled more than two minutes after being placed (down from five), access to injury protection insurance, less unpaid wait time, and more money for teen fares. The changes come as Uber is vying to retain its fleet of contingent drivers and overhaul its internal corporate culture after a slew of scandals.
