Tumblr launches a safe mode to block NSFW content from your delicate eyes

Get ready for a kinder, gentler Tumblr. The social media site has just launched a new opt-in Safe Mode that will put sensitive material behind a digital scrim. A combination of moderators and automated processes will screen Tumblr posts for sensitive content, including nudity even in an “artistic, educational, or photojournalistic context,” according to a Tumblr blog post. Viewers over the age of 18 can then decide whether or not they want to see, say, an artistic nude or the latest addition to the Worst Things on the Internet collection instead of immediately having the image burned into their retina. If they’re into seeing a questionable-looking tomato, they can simply click through, but if they prefer to save their delicate souls, they can just move on. It’s similar to Twitter’s model for NSFW content, although Twitter’s is the default setting, whereas Tumblr’s safe mode is an opt-in, TechCrunch reports.