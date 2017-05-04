What If Your Credit Score Measured Your Financial Potential–Not Past Mistakes?

Zaydoon Munir emigrated to the U.S. from Baghdad, Iraq, so he knows the difference between an authoritarian regime and a free country. But, despite loving our free-market economic system, he criticizes one major aspect of it: credit scoring.

Credit scoring is a system orchestrated by three national credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion) that track our payment histories–whether we pay our utility or credit cards bills on time (as well as our taxes, car loans, and so on) and, if not, how badly we’re late. They mostly use the FICO system (developed by the company Fair Isaac in 1989), and their numbers are highly determinative, in some cases life-changing. Whether we’re in the 500s, 600s, or 700s makes the difference between buying a house and renting for the rest of our lives, or, perhaps, going to college or not. And it certainly dictates if we can buy a $50,000 BMW 20 minutes after walking into a showroom, and what interest we’ll pay.

Make no mistake, credit scoring is one of the privileges of living in America, Munir says. Lots of other countries don’t keep efficient records and accessing a loan (and selling products and services) is thus all the harder. But, there’s one aspect of the credit scoring system that’s unfair–even un-American, Munir says. It looks only at our past financial history (24 months of it) not at our fundamental creditworthiness. It’s a measure of our past failings, not our potential; of what we’ve become, not what we could be, if we worked at it.

“It doesn’t feel like a 21st-century model,” he says. “I was born and raised in Baghdad. It looks like a system that Saddam would have designed where everyone is required by government to submit their files and you have no say in it.”

Munir’s New York startup, RevolutionCredit, has a tagline of “Be More Than a Score”–which has an anti-Orwellian ring to it. His big idea is to use behavioral science to predict how someone might behave in their personal finances, augmenting the past-facing number kept by the credit bureaus, all other indicators be damned. “Most of the credit scoring models that exist today, in the U.S. or outside, are mainly transaction-data-based,” he says. “This means they are mostly backward-looking and negative selection. The RevolutionCredit model is both forward-looking and positive-selection based.”

RevolutionCredit’s method might appear a little flimsy or unsophisticated at first. It develops “credit clinics”–online puzzles and quizzes that appear before, during, and after transactions, for instance when you’re applying for increased credit with a card company. The clinics are online modules that gather data about us and also educate at the same time. For example, one teaches budgeting, asking users to distinguish between fixed and variable expenses. From how you answer, the module gathers about 200 data points, which can begin to determine a person’s financial “aptitude,” “intent,” and “commitment,” Munir says. Depending on how you answer a quiz question about whether a rental payment is a fixed or variable expense, or how you try to square a theoretical budget, or whether you choose to do the quiz at all, may dictate whether you’re approved a credit increase, or denied it.

I meet Munir at the company’s Spartan offices in the Fashion District, near Times Square. He says he’s just had a big pasta lunch, but he doesn’t come across as post-lunch groggy; he has an excitable amiability the whole hour or more I meet with him. The pasta seems to weigh on his mind, though, because he analogizes about food and fitness often. RevolutionCredit’s modules are like fitness schedules, he says—something some people will choose to do, and stick with; something others will choose, but not finish; and something many people will choose just to ignore. That choice is the most important data point. It indicates whether we’re prepared to improve our financial standing with a company, or remain on the precipice of credit reliability.