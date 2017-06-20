StubHub takes your desperate hunt for tickets to NYC with its first retail store

The next time a frenzy erupts over sold-out Harry Styles tickets, frantic New York teens will have a new option: The StubHub store. The eBay-owned online marketplace for secondary tickets to concerts, Broadway shows, and sporting events is opening its flagship retail store today, just a few blocks south of Times Square. The space, with its bright colors and attention-grabbing branding, will serve as a place where customers can buy and sell tickets, and even search for entertainment recommendations on touch-screen kiosks. It will also house office space for StubHub’s handful of New York-based employees, as well as a small event room downstairs, where artists and athletes will make guest appearances.