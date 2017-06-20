Amazon steps up its fashion game with a try-before-you-buy box

Today, Amazon launches Prime Wardrobe, a new service that allows customers to pick out several items of clothing to try on at home for seven days. If you keep 2 or 3 items in the box, you get a 10% discount; if you keep 4 or more, you get 20% off.

This service mimics styling services like Trunk Club or Stitch Fix, except that in this case, the customer has complete control over what will go in the box. And the boxes don’t arrive on any sort of set schedule. You can order it whenever you like. The main benefit is that it avoids the hassle of having to order–and pay for–various outfits, only to return them.

