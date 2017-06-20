Comcast and Big Cable get whacked with stock downgrades amid cord-cutting crisis

These are troubling times for Big Cable and things are not likely to improve anytime soon. That’s the takeaway from a new research note from MoffettNathanson in which the firm looked at the accelerating decline of traditional pay-TV subscriptions. The firm downgraded cable giant Comcast from “buy” to “neutral.” It also downgraded the cable sector as a whole from “overweight” to “neutral.” The firm notes that Comcast shares have tripled over the last five years and major cable stocks have been trading at their highest multiples since the telecom bubble of the 1990s. The new ratings bring the sector more in light with the current reality, MoffettNathanson writes, in which traditional cable viewing will come under more pressure from over-the-top services like Hulu and SlingTV while broadband growth at the cable companies will inevitably slow down. It’s not a apocalypse yet, but a “more credible, and less bombastic, scenario.”