Google for Jobs uses machine learning to help you find work

Today Google launched its new jobs search feature that displays aggregated job listings from major job boards including LinkedIn, Monster, CareerBuilder, Facebook, and more right in Google’s standard search results, report TechCrunch. To use the service, simply type in a regular search query in any Google search box—”editing jobs in New York City,” for example—and you’ll see results pulled from most major job boards, organized and categorized by Google’s machine learning-trained algorithms.