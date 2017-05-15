How Max Headroom, The Geico Gecko, And Other Ad Characters Made A Huge Impact

1. Michelin Man, 1898

The Michelin brothers, who ran a rubber factory, anthropomorphized a stack of bicycle tires to sell consumers on the superiority of their products.

The impact: Michelin is the world’s No. 2 tire seller, and its spokescharacter has endured for almost 120 years by changing with the times. Today’s version barely resembles the original.

2. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, 1939

Montgomery Ward department store copywriter Robert May created Rudolph for a Christmas promotion, and he fast became a holiday tradition.

The impact: In 1947, May secured rights to Rudy and turned him into an icon, with red-nosed-reindeer songs and cartoons now ingrained to the point that its origins have mostly been forgotten.

3. Juan Valdez, 1958

The National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia deployed this fictional farmer in a successful attempt to elevate its commodity product into a global brand.

The impact: Valdez proved so powerful that many still think he’s a real person, and the co-operative now has more than 500,000 members.