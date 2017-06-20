Tesla driver killed in Autopilot crash ignored several warnings

The man killed last August when his Tesla crashed into a truck while on Autopilot ignored numerous warnings from the system that he should take control of the Model S, reports Reuters. The news comes from a 500-page National Transportation Safety Board report into the crash. It found that the driver only had his hands on the wheel of his car for a total of 25 seconds when the Autopilot software required him to take control of it for a total of 37 minutes.
The system gave the driver seven visual warnings and six audio warnings to take control of the vehicle, most of which were ignored. In the end, the report found, the driver should have seen the truck he ended up smashing into clearly for at least seven seconds before impact, but he “took no braking, steering, or other actions to avoid the collision.”