Tesla driver killed in Autopilot crash ignored several warnings

The man killed last August when his Tesla crashed into a truck while on Autopilot ignored numerous warnings from the system that he should take control of the Model S, reports Reuters. The news comes from a 500-page National Transportation Safety Board report into the crash. It found that the driver only had his hands on the wheel of his car for a total of 25 seconds when the Autopilot software required him to take control of it for a total of 37 minutes.

