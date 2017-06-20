Amazon just lost one of its execs leading its retail store initiative

Bali Raghavan, director of technology for Amazon Go, has left the company, reports Recode. Amazon Go is Amazon’s concept “store of the future” that allows a shopper to walk into the store, pull an item from the shelf, and walk out without ever needing to stop to pay for it at a cashier or terminal. While that sounds cool, the store has had several tech problems, leading to its delay in opening to the public. Sources told Recode that Raghavan’s departure was not related to Go’s hiccups.