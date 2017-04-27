These Are The 3 Traits Of Bosses That Everyone Wants To Work For

People don’t work for companies; they work for people–namely, their bosses. In a recent employee report done by workforce engagement software provider TinyPulse , 1,000 working Americans were asked what one thing they wished they could change about their manager, and the second most popular answer was to have their manager quit. Ouch.

“We know that people don’t leave companies; they leave their bosses. If you want to attract talent that will stick around, then you’ll want to do whatever it takes to increase your magnetism,” says Roberta Chinsky Matuson, leadership consultant and author of The Magnetic Leader: How Irresistible Leaders Attract Employees, Customers, and Profits.

A magnetic leader is someone who attracts and retains great talent. If you’ve ever had the opportunity to work for a magnetic leader, then you know how much of an impact he or she can make on your productivity, attitude, and engagement, says Chinsky Matuson. “When he or she asks you to do something, you do it,” she says. “You’ll follow this person to the ends of the earth or to their next job.”

While a handful of leaders are born magnetic, the good news for the rest of us is that this type of leadership can be taught, but you’ll most likely have to teach yourself. “Most managers these days are tossed into management with little more than a prayer,” she says. “Management training programs went the way of full reimbursement for health care premiums. You have to invest in yourself and do the work that’s required to make this transformation.”

Here are the three traits magnetic leaders have in common, and how you can learn to possess them, too, says Chinsky Matuson:

Authenticity

Magnetic leaders don’t try to be someone else, nor do they change who they are based on office politics, says Chinsky Matuson. “They are true to themselves and are honest in their dealings with others,” she says. “They are not afraid to share their mistakes or shortcomings.”

To bring an authentic and trustworthy leader, you need to be truthful. That can take courage, but it’s worth it. A 2017 Trust Barometer survey done by the PR firm Edelman found that trust in CEOs in the U.S. has reach an all-time low.