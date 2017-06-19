When Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, and top tech execs met Trump today, they brought their own wish lists

At today’s meeting of the American Technology Council, led by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, top tech execs met with the president to discuss ways to “transform and modernize” the government’s use of IT and digital services. “Government needs to catch up with the technology revolution,” Trump told the assembled execs. To emphasize how outdated the government’s technology is, Kushner noted that some units at the Pentagon still use eight-inch floppy discs. While Trump sought their help, some of Silicon Valley’s finest had their own wish list:

• Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested making computer programming a required subject in schools.

• Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recommended that the government find ways to make more use of commercial technology (a suggestion which strikes me as a little unnecessary and self-serving, since Amazon Web Services already earns billions in government contracts to provide cloud services to the CIA and other agencies).

Palantir CEO Alex Karp noted that big data “could be used to catch fraudulent federal spending,” reports Recode.