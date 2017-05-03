Diary Of An Ex-Apple Intern

With that in mind, it’s probably no surprise that competition for internships is intense, particularly at hot companies like Apple, Google, Tesla, and others. So how do you get an internship at these coveted companies? I spoke to Maxime Britto, who is now a software engineer and the founder of Purple Giraffe, a French online school for mobile developers. But before he founded Purple Giraffe, he got his start at Apple working as an intern. In his own words, here’s how he did it and what the experience was like.

On His First Day As An Intern At Apple

I was there during the summer of 2008; I arrived the day before the WWDC. I remember it clearly because my manager met me at Apple’s front desk, but instead of going in, we turned around and went to the parking lot. He gave me a ride in his Mustang (we’re not used to this kind of car in France!) to San Francisco and I was able to attend the WWDC conferences with the team. We finally went to the office at around 11 pm, after a full day and the WebKit Open Source party. That was a great first day.

On His Internship Role At Apple

I was part of the WebKit and Safari Team. I was squashing bugs on WebKit and I also spent quite some time on Safari for Windows. Windows users were requesting that we add pan scrolling (where you wheel-click to enable pan scroll mode and then the web page follows your mouse movements). It was quite a challenge for me since I was still discovering the immensity of the WebKit and Safari code base.

My last two weeks were dedicated to early design research on a very cool (not yet released) feature for Safari, and I presented it to Scott Forstall who was our VP back then. Again, an awesome experience.

On How He Found Out About The Apple Internship

My previous internship was with a French company named Pleyo who wanted to contribute to the WebKit open source project. I spent the whole summer of 2007 working on WebKit bugs, chatting on IRC, and getting to (virtually) know WebKit regular members. Those members were mostly from Apple, and I didn’t know it then, but they were my future teammates. At the end of my French internship, my manager at Pleyo told me he exchanged emails with an Apple manager who said they were very happy with the work I provided. He advised me to get in touch with this manager to see where this could go. So I did.

On The Interview Process With Apple

Since they already knew me and my work, I think the interview process went a little bit quicker than with other interns. I had two phone interviews. The first one was more of a presentation and general questioning, and at the end, he gave me some technical areas to look at before the second interview (which would be more technical). I remember I was so stressed because one of the subjects I was supposed to work on for the upcoming interview was the Mach Kernel, and I didn’t know a thing about it, nor low-level programming for that matter. I spent hours reading and printing articles about the Mach Kernel. When D-day arrived, I was ready to go full encyclopedia about the Mach Kernel, but we ended up barely talking about it!

A few days later, I was at a restaurant with my future wife when I received a call from a U.S. phone number. The adrenaline surged, I looked at her, and said, ‘Honey, I think that’s from Apple!’ It was indeed the recruiter who said, “Maxime, we would like to make you an offer.”