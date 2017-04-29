Sam Bee Unmercifully Roasted Trump At Her “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner”

Back in January, Full Frontal host Sam Bee announced she would host her version of the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which she conceptualized as a balm of sorts to the paralyzing uncertainty following a highly unconventional election that put a highly unconventional candidate in office.

The buzz around the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner snowballed with news outlets pulling out of the regular Correspondents’ Dinner and President Trump himself stating that he would hold a rally in Pennsylvania in lieu of attending. While Bee has said the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is by no means meant to overshadow the original, it’s hard to imagine how it wouldn’t.

The Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner packed 2,500 attendees in Washington, D.C.’s DAR Constitution Hall. In true Full Frontal fashion, Bee’s barbs were unmerciful and the evening’s targets ranging from CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker to Rupert Murdoch and Fox News, and obviously Trump:

“[The media] basically get paid to stand in a cage while a geriatric orangutan and his pet mob scream at you. It’s like a reverse zoo.”

“We are living in a golden age of journalism. Unfortunately, that’s partly due to a golden president who’s rumored to enjoy golden showers.”

“It just goes to show you that a giant pussy can get elected president as long as he doesn’t have one.”

But the event never strayed far from its goal of raising funds for the Committee to Protect Journalists and trumpeting the need for quality journalism.