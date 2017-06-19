advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

South Korean web host pays $1 million to ransomware attackers

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

A web-hosting provider in South Korea is paying about $1 million in bitcoin to ransomware attackers after more than 3,400 websites were encrypted by malware, SecurityWeek reportsIt’s unusual to see a payout that large publicly disclosed—most previous publicized ransom payments are in the tens of thousands of dollars. But an IBM study last year suggested that ransomware payments made by victims looking to unlock files held captive by hackers could be close to a $1 billion-a-year industry worldwide.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life