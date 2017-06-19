Autodesk’s interim CEO gets the big chair for real

These are good times for design software giant Autodesk , one of the most important tech companies that most people have never heard of. In February, despite its stock shooting up 40% over the previous six months, then CEO Carl Bass stepped down, and not to spend more time with his family .

At the time, the company–which makes software like Maya, AutoCAD, 3ds Max, and other tools used in just about every industry in the world–named then senior vice president and chief product officer Amar Hanspal and then senior vice president and chief marketing officer Andrew Anagnost as co-CEOs. Today, the San Francisco company–whose stock is up another 25.6% since Bass left–announced that Anagnost has been named permanent CEO. The big question is whether Anagnost will continue the direction the company has taken over the last few years. But as a 20-year Autodesk veteran, odds are that he will. However, intended or not, elevating one of two co-CEOs to the big chair comes at a cost: 30-year company veteran Hanspal has decided to leave, Anagnost said in an open post to employees.