Bernie Sanders just vowed to introduce another single-payer health care bill

“I will be introducing, as I have in the past, a single-payer system and the reasons are pretty obvious,” Senator Bernie Sanders said in a Monday Facebook Live appearance with Senator Elizabeth Warren . The purpose of the event was to discuss opposition to the Republican health care proposal . “No. 1: I happen to believe, and you happen to believe, that health care is a right for all people.”

Sanders has previously introduced single-payer health care bills in the past, proposing Medicare-style coverage for all. In the video, Warren echoed language from Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign, calling health care “a basic human right.”

Warren added, “I agree that now is the time to put on the table the fundamental question: move to single payer?”



