The mayor of L.A. is totally open to Elon Musk’s underground tunnel network

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Could Los Angeles be the first stop for Elon Musk’s traffic-killing system of underground tunnels? In a recent conversation with a local ABC News station, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti mused that he’d “love to see” the facilitation of a more direct line between LAX airport and its main railway, Union Station, possibly using Elon Musk’s boring technology. Musk was encouraged by the mention:

If, when, or how any conversations on the matter will proceed are anyone’s guess. When we reached out to Garcetti’s office, we got a blanket statement: “Los Angeles is home to some of the world’s greatest innovators, and Mayor Garcetti believes that ingenuity and new ideas will play an important role in building our city’s future. The mayor welcomes the discussion of how innovative technology can improve quality of life in L.A.”


[Photo: Bret Hartman, courtesy of TED]

