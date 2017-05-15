The Recommender: What Execs From Giphy, Yelp, and Charity: Water Are Loving Right Now

1. Scarlet & Violet

Prices vary, scarlet-violet.myshopify.com

“Vic Brotherson is the owner of this flower boutique and has been our florist for years. Her style is classic with a vintage twist. If you can’t get her arrangements, at least get her book, Vintage Flowers: Choosing, Arranging, Displaying.” —Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson, Founders, Frame

2. Hormone Horoscope App

Free, myhormonology.com

“This app tracks hormonal levels during a woman’s monthly cycle and provides insights on daily energy levels. So if my progesterone is up, I may chill at home and wait until estrogen and testosterone are peaking to conquer the world!” —Jessica Iclisoy, Founder and CEO, California Baby

3. Angel’s Envy Rye

From $75, angelsenvy.com

“I’m loving Angel’s Envy whiskey, especially the rye. It’s handcrafted in small batches and finished in rum casks, giving it an edge that makes you hum.” —Mark Bell, VP of industry affairs, NCTA