A Short Film For Smirnoff Ice Wins The Second Annual Tribeca X Award

It’s a looooong way from Bros Icing Bros . The Tribeca Film Festival tonight officially announced Smirnoff Ice’s C hris Fonseca: Keep It Moving , directed by Zachary Heinzerling, as the winner of the second annual Tribeca X Award, the top prize for “excellence in creative, original, and authentic storytelling that is sponsored or underwritten by a brand.”

The film, created with agency 72andSunny, beat out an impressive lineup of finalists, including BMW Films’ The Escape, starring Clive Owen and created by Neil Blomkamp; For Every Kind of Dream from Square; Kenzo’s The Realest Real, directed by Carrie Brownstein; and more.

The winner was chosen by a jury that included Hearst COO Joanna Coles, Creative Artists Agency CCO and co-head of marketing Jae Goodman, directors and comedy legends Tim & Eric, former J. Crew president and creative director Jenna Lyons, and Upworthy CEO Eli Pariser. And since this is related to marketing, the judging also included a proprietary AI solution developed by Celtra, which the festival says provided quantitative creative analysis based on performance data and insights from hundreds of thousands of video advertising campaigns powered by Celtra’s creative management platform.

“There was something special in Keep It Moving that resonated unanimously with the group,” Lyons said in a statement. “The message was not only important and poignant—it was expressed with beautiful imagery as well as a unique play on sound that allowed the viewer for a brief moment to possibly imagine what it might be like to live in Chris’s world. It was moving and beautiful as well as inspiring.”

This year the number of entries for Tribeca X tripled to reach 600. Tribeca Enterprises CEO Andrew Essex says he hopes it’s a signal that more brands are taking seriously the role that great content can play in a well-rounded marketing strategy.