Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers Very Upset

Today, you may have been surprised to see Shea Moisture trending on Twitter. It’s a popular brand with a strong following, but nowadays when a brand is trending, there’s reason to believe something else is up. Right, United and Pepsi?

The brand’s newest commercial features a few women talking about their struggles with self-confidence as it relates to their hair. But with three out of the four women being white, the controversy is over the one woman missing from the conversation.

Shea Moisture been drew a line in the sand, but now they're throwing the sand in the eyes of dark BW w/ kinky hair. — Trudy (@thetrudz) April 24, 2017

I get Shea Moisture wanting to get that crossover coin, BUT a black woman going natural isn't the same as embracing your red hair. — E.Nicole (@erikastruth) April 24, 2017

Black women built SheaMoisture. And not the "I was teased for having good hair" Black women. Black women will take it right on down too. — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) April 24, 2017

Shea Moisture is a product traditionally used by African-American women, and in an effort to perhaps expand its consumer base, the spot seems to have forgotten its foundation. Last year, the brand worked with agency Droga5 on its first TV commercial, a thoughtful look at segregation in the beauty aisle.

A Droga5 spokesperson confirmed the agency did not work on this new spot.