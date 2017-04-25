Here Are The Winners Of The 21st Annual Webby Awards

The list of winners are in for the 21st annual Webby Awards.
Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the Webby Awards has been dubbed the “internet’s highest honor,” receiving 13,000 entries from 70 countries worldwide this year alone. Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Google, and Planned Parenthood are just a few of the wide-ranging winners who will accept their awards on May 15 during a ceremony hosted by comedian Joel McHale.
Below are some of the Webby Award winner highlights:
- Planned Parenthood: Best Charitable Organization/Nonprofit Website
- Sandy Hook Promise, “Evan”: Best Viral Marketing (Advertising, Media & PR) and Best Short Form Branded Content (Film & Video)
- The Messy Truth with Van Jones: Best News & Politics Series (Film & Video)
- Squarespace: Best Web Service & Application (Websites)
- FactCheck.org: Best Political Blog/Websites (Websites)
- Merriam-Webster Redefines Twitter: Best Writing (Social) and Best Education & Discovery (Social)
- Giphy: Messaging (Mobile Sites & Aps), Best Comedy–Branded (Film & Video), and NetArt (Websites)
- Airbnb: Best Travel App (Mobile Sites & Apps)
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art: Social Video for the Met 360 Project (Social)
- Lady Gaga: Integrated Campaign (Film & Video) and Branded Content (Advertising, Media, & PR) for the Lady Gaga + Intel Performance
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Best Comedy: Long Form or Series for Mean Tweets (Film & Video)
- Coldplay: Best Music Video for “Up&Up” (Film & Video)
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Best Celebrity/Fan Social Presence (Social)
- Deadpool: Best Social Media Campaign (Advertising, Media, & PR), Best Social Content and Marketing (Social), and Best Digital Campaign (Advertising, Media, & PR)
- Serena Williams’s Match Point: Best Mobile Advertising and Best Use of Native Advertising (Advertising, Media, & PR)
- Women of the Hour Podcast with Lena Dunham: Best Lifestyle Podcast (Podcasts & Digital Audio)
- ESPN Films: Best Sports Channel and Network for 30 for 30 Shorts (Film & Video)
- BuzzFeed: Best News App for the BuzzFeed News App (Mobile Sites & Apps) and Best Interview/Talk Show for Another Round (Podcasts & Digital Audio)
- Game of Thrones: Best Overall Social Presence
- Kendrick Lamar: Best Video Remixes/Mashups for “Swimming Pools (Drank)” (Film & Video)
- Spotify: Best Streaming Audio and Best Music App (Mobile Sites & Apps)
- Under Armour, “Rule Yourself: Michael Phelps”: Best Viral (Branded) Entertainment (Film & Video)
- HBO Now: Best Streaming Video (Mobile Sites & Apps)
- Gimlet Media: Best Podcast Drama for Homecoming (Podcasts & Digital Audio)
- Pokémon Go: Best Use of GPS or Location Technology and Best Experiential & Innovation (Mobile Sites & Apps)
- Who Is Mr. Robot: Best Television Website
