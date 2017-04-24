Watching The David S. Pumpkins Episode of “SNL” Is Just Painful Now

Sleep paralysis is a phenomenon where, in the midst of falling asleep, one experiences terrifying hallucinations, along with an inability to move. I’ve never personally endured this physiological punishment before, but over the weekend I did re-watch the penultimate pre-election Saturday Night Live, which aired in place of a new episode, and it’s pretty much the same deal.

It’s heartbreaking to look back, knowing what we know now, as America’s flagship political satire machine takes a snapshot of that moment. To watch the Tom Hanks-hosted episode now is to feel trapped without motor function, no way to tell everybody involved that they will regret this. No way to tell Kate McKinnon that in a few short weeks, she’ll be back on this stage singing “Hallelujah!” in elegy. No way to tell them all that the future they don’t seem to bother to fear anymore is even worse than they probably imagined. The fact that the instant classic David S. Pumpkins sketch holds up remarkably well is little balm from the mental trauma of watching the cold open debate sketch again–which feels like a relic from an alternate timeline. Could this certainty really have been the prevailing sentiment at the time? Did we all really assume that the Access Hollywood tape had defanged Donald Trump for keeps and election night itself was just a formality? Those attitudes are on full display in the opening gambit, a rehashing of the third and final presidential debate. (It was the one in which Trump called Clinton a “nasty woman,” prompting an immediate change in countless Twitter handles.) While there are some sharp jabs at the way Clinton deflects questions about her emails to bring the conversation back to Trump’s many glaring deficiencies, overall the vibe here is a premature victory lap. Kate McKinnon smiles and mugs like she can’t believe her luck at how outlandish and unpresidential her opponent behaves, and the degree to which this whole thing is in the bag. We at home are supposed to laugh in recognition, soaking as we were in the national mood at the time. “Now we have to turn to the big story of the week,”Tom Hanks as moderator Chris Wallace says at one point. “Mr. Trump, it’s becoming very clear: you’re probably going to lose.” “Correct,” Baldwin as Trump admits.

If it seems impossibly naive now for the show to double down so hard on its forecast, though, it’s important to keep in mind that the Comey letter had not happened yet, announcing the FBI’s ultimately fruitless, yet devastating investigation of Clinton. For all the writers knew, the next couple weeks would be a sweat-free trot across the finish line. The good news for anyone rewatching this episode in 2017 is that the opening sketch is by far the most difficult part to watch. The bad news is that the opening monologue that immediately follows it is almost as painful. Tom Hanks has gradually developed a reputation as America’s Dad, and his monologue here takes that honor literally. The venerable star speaks to all of America in a father-son style chat aimed at healing the divide wrought by the most contentious election in modern times. The writers take a funny and thoughtful approach to this gimmick–“Remember when you went through that Depression? This is nothing!”–and Hanks, the consummate pro delivers the hell out of it. The only problem is that the speech feels even more sure of the eventual outcome of the election that the cold open did. Everything about the speech seems designed to reassure everyone on both sides, after the fact, that we can indeed heal from this narrowly averted apocalypse. The reassuring, reconciliatory tone doesn’t exactly play so well now, six months into that apocalypse. There’s only one more politically tinged sketch in this episode, however, and as retroactively tone deaf as the preceding ones were, “Black Jeopardy” remains insightful, funny, and fearless. Saturday Night Live had used Black Jeopardy a few times before, in the wake of its newly diverse writing staff. This time, the writers set out on what may have sounded on paper like an impossible mission: to find the common ground between MAGA hatted Trumpers and certain aspects of black culture. They succeeded to a highly improbable degree, finding the overlapping parts on the Venn diagram where, say, both groups distrust the government. Even now, after many of us have read Trumpgrets stories, and been asked to empathize with the president’s newly disenchanted flock, the sketch continues to be illuminating. It also retains its punch in the end, when both sides realizes the Venn Diagram does not stretch to cover the concept of Black Lives Mattering.

