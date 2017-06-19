NASA just found 219 possible planets and 10 of them look a lot like Earth

The team behind NASA’s Kepler space telescope has just unveiled 219 potential planets, which kind of makes NASA’s space exploration sound like the most dramatic season of The Bachelor ever. The planet candidates were announced at a press conference on Monday, where scientists said at least 10 of the 219 options were similar in size to Earth and were neither too near nor too far from the nearest star, making it possible for water to collect on the planet’s surface (which is important characteristic for humans looking to find a new permanent home planet).