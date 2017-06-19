NASA just found 219 possible planets and 10 of them look a lot like Earth

The team behind NASA’s Kepler space telescope has just unveiled 219 potential planets, which kind of makes NASA’s space exploration sound like the most dramatic season of The Bachelor ever. The planet candidates were announced at a press conference on Monday, where scientists said at least 10 of the 219 options were similar in size to Earth and were neither too near nor too far from the nearest star, making it possible for water to collect on the planet’s surface (which is important characteristic for humans looking to find a new permanent home planet).
NASA says that with this latest release of data, there are now 4,034 planet candidates identified by Kepler; 2,335 have been verified as exoplanets, or planets outside our solar system. That means humankind has a lot of possible options for where to move once we’ve ruined this planet. Perhaps NASA will launch a reality show to help us find the right one.
[Illustration: NASA/W. Stenzel]