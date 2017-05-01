How Silicon Valley Companies Can Fix The Enormous Regional Traffic Jam They Created

The typical Silicon Valley tech office still looks a lot like it did in the 1970s: a box-like concrete building next to a huge parking lot, in the midst of the suburban sprawl of Santa Clara County, where 86% of commuters drive alone to work.

A new report asks why most tech companies–which embrace early adoption of everything else–are stuck in an outdated physical environment, and how that can change.

Rethinking the Corporate Campus, a report from the Bay Area planning nonprofit SPUR, found that out of more than half a million jobs added in the region from 2010 to 2015, only 28% of new offices were built within a half-mile of regional transit. (If San Francisco–with its network of subways, buses and light rail–is excluded, that drops to 9%.)

Bay Area drivers now spend 70% more time stuck in traffic than they did in 2010. In the nation, only Los Angeles drivers have more stress on their commutes. And pollution from cars is now the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions in the area.

Most companies realize that something has to change. “I do think businesses understand that their future financial well-being is contingent on helping to solve this problem,” Allison Arieff, editorial director for SPUR and one of the authors of the report, tells Fast Company. “The current scenario of people spending two or three hours in their car to get to work–and companies starting to no longer schedule morning meetings because employees can’t get to them–that’s not a really tenable outlook for Silicon Valley. Companies are already now slowly moving jobs out of the region.”

The traditional pattern of corporate campus development, which began in the middle of the 20th century, has been persistent for several reasons. Some developers, who’ve had success selling suburban buildings in the past, see no reason to change. Some tech companies like the privacy and security that comes from a building set back from a street that few people walk on. Huge suburban buildings offer large, flexible floorplans. Many of the cities and towns in Silicon Valley, between San Francisco and San Jose, have restrictive zoning in the areas near their regional train stations that make it more difficult to build.

A company that wants to be near a train station–realizing that most of its young employees want to live in the city, not the suburbs–may not have that option because few offices are available. “I think a lot of people tend to focus on the Apples and Googles of the world,” says Arieff. “But most companies don’t have those resources and capital, so they can’t be as selective, and then probably aren’t building from the ground up, so that’s part of it.”