Facebook Messenger takes another shot at Snapchat—this time with a fine-art twist

Facebook Messenger wants to become a camera-first communications tool, like rival Snapchat—and that means launching more buzzworthy camera effects. The latest example of this strategy: Messenger users can now add frames inspired by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to their pictures, a feature timed to coincide with the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago’s Murakami retrospective.

The frames, which include a pink octopus and smiling daisies, represent Messenger’s first fine-art collaboration. They also represent the kind of short-term novelty effect that could encourage more content creation and sharing.

Enhancing Messenger’s camera has become a major area of focus for Facebook. At F8 in April, CEO Mark Zuckerberg touted the app’s new augmented reality capabilities and encouraged developers to experiment.



[Photos: courtesy of MCA]