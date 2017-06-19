advertisement
Lyft’s new “shuttle service” sounds an awful lot like a city bus

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Lifehacker this morning published a story about Lyft’s new “shuttle service,” which is currently being tested in San Francisco and Chicago. Lyft describes it as a “low fixed fare along convenient routes, with no surprise stops.” 

The write-up was pretty glowing, calling the service “much more convenient to take than a Lyft Line.” It went on to describe a few drawbacks: The service happens during peak commute hours and “you’re only picked up and dropped off in certain spots.” Hmm, that sure sounds like a familiar service. Twitter, unsurprisingly, went to town:

Is a car on a set route with set stops just a smaller, privatized bus? Common sense says yes. But perhaps Silicon Valley abides by something other than common sense. 

