How Droga5 Turned An Idea of “Preparing For Next” Into Met-Rx’s New Ad

What’s the old yarn about the journey being more important than the destination? Turns out, that’s an apt metaphor for the motivation of elite athletes. At least that what we learn in this new campaign for nutritional supplements brand MET-Rx.

Through former LSU star running back and current projected top 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Leonard Fournette, we see that all that hard work and dedication isn’t about the golden trinkets.

Here, The Nature’s Bounty Co. chief marketing officer Derek Bowen, and Droga5 creative director Ryan Raab and copywriter Yahkeema Moffitt break down the inspiration and idea behind the new ad.