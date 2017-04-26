How To Handle Your Boss’s Condescension

Maybe your boss is fond of saying things over and over again—as if you didn’t hear the first time. Maybe she tends to overexplain the obvious—as if you couldn’t possibly understand. Or maybe he throws in a snide remark or two whenever he’s having a bad day. Your boss might have an extensive menu of ways to condescend to you, which range from mildly annoying to totally infuriating.

Here’s the thing, though: Unless you’re weirdly lucky, you’ll have to deal with a boss who condescends to you—at least once in a while—at some point in your career. So it’s worth knowing how to respond to it. Here are a few helpful guidelines.

Don’t Just Sit There And Take It

Your first reaction might be to just accept what’s coming and wait for it to pass. Defending yourself is only going to make it worse, right? Wrong.

When your boss is being condescending, clamming up is the last thing you should do. If you don’t muster some sort of a response, you’ll come across as disengaged—like you don’t really care about what’s happening. In fact, staying silent will likely ratchet up the condescension level. You need to stand up for yourself, without being so confrontational that it blows up into an all-out argument with your boss.

And here’s where it gets tricky. While some degree of pushback is necessary, the way you push back depends on your company culture, your boss’s personality, and the relationship between the two of you. If their patronizing attitude only turns up when there’s a difference of opinion, that’s something you can work with. Here are a few ways to express different views—and say “no” if you need to—no matter how condescending your boss gets. In some situations or companies, open (even heated) disagreement is actually encouraged. In other companies, you need to tread more carefully.

Either way, you still need to somehow let your boss know that their condescension isn’t productive—that it’s going to spark some form of respectful pushback they might not have planned on.

It’s Not Really About You

But that’s only half the battle. In fact, if you focus all your energy on coming up with a way to counter your boss’s remarks, you’ll probably just get more exasperated than you need to be.