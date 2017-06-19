Oops! A GOP marketing company leaked the personal details of nearly 200 million Americans

One of the Republican Party’s contracted marketing firms has made a pretty big blunder. Deep Root Analytics, which describes itself as a platform for media targeting, leaked 198 million personal details of U.S. citizens after storing the documents on a publicly accessibly Amazon cloud , reports Gizmodo .

Along with birthdates, phone numbers, and addresses, the data included “advanced sentiment analyses used by political groups to predict where individual voters fall on hot-button issues such as gun ownership, stem cell research, and the right to abortion, as well as suspected religious affiliation and ethnicity,” writes Gizmodo. All told, the leaked information represents over 60% of the U.S. population. The company told Gizmodo that it takes “full responsibility for this situation.” You can read the full report here.